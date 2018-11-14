AVON, CT (WFSB) - Many people here in Connecticut are already preparing for Thurday’s snow.
One group of people who have been getting ready for the snow is the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
They may look like run of the mill snow tires, but to Heidi Reischuck the new tires are a big deal.
“I’m really happy to have them on there, it's going tp be bad tomorrow,” said Reischuck.
Reischuck was the final customer of a long day at Village Garage and Tire Center in Avon, which means she scored the last new set of tires here before the first measurable snow fall arrives.
“We’ve been busy for the past week or so with people trying to get snow tires ordered, trying to find snow tires,” said Mike Zane.
Mike Zane is the service manager at Village Garage and Tire.
He's tired after a busy few days but he knows his life will only get more hectic starting tomorrow when the wintry weather actually arrives.
“You just don't think about it until the snows on the ground and then people don't spend a lot of time looking at their tires to see if their good in the first place,” said Zane.
Zane says if you think you need new snow tires, act fast.
“The best thing you can do with snow tires is shop early because the longer you wait in the season the harder they are to get,” Zane said.
Most of Zane’s customers are dreading the snow but just a mile away down the road in Canton one store's regulars can't wait for the flakes.
“Well, everybody's real excited when we get snow in the forecast,” said Mike Pelzar.
On Wednesday, Sun and Ski was so busy that managers decided they need to hire more sales associates.
“It was pretty swamped today. People were coming in looking for a lot of warm stuff gloves hand warmers everything,” said Pelzar.
The DOT was able to treat the roads after they dried earlier today.
