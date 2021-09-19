VFW Roof Before & After
(Photos provided by Lisa and Rob Ostop)

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A local VFW in need of some assistance received some help, thanks to three local businesses.

Eyewitness News first introduced you to the Madison VFW post back on Labor Day.

They were in need of much-needed repairs, including a new roof.

Shortly after our story aired, three local companies got together and helped our nation's veterans, all services free of charge.

Madison VFW Roof

Devin Lingan, territory manager for GAF, provided the roofing materials, Seweryn Zaman of Zaman Roofing installed the new roof, and Sebestian Lobeski of Gutter Experts donated new gutters.

All of these were installed on Saturday.

