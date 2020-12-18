NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - It's the last weekend before Christmas and, normally, retailers would be preparing for some big shopping days, but this year has pushed even more people toward shopping.
So what do store owners expect this year?
Reporter: Things haven't been as busy as normal years, but owners are optimistic things will pick up, especially for customers who want to make sure they have their gifts on time and for local stores, like Amato's Toy and Hobby, it's also the chance to see the item for yourself.
"There's people, but it's not packed like I thought it would be," local shopper Delaney Sunfield tells us.
Tonight would normally kick off three days of packed malls and crowded parking lots, the last weekend of the holiday shopping season, but the pandemic has sent many shoppers looking for safe options, especially online retail.
Even shoppers out today say they did most of their shopping online.
"Done online, but want to support the local businesses," local shopper Ed Schufer says.
But store owners are hopeful things will pick up, people worried about shipping delays turning to brick and mortar stores to make sure they get their gifts on time.
"Everybody knows it's a little to late to try to get it in the mail," Steven Amato of Amato's Toy and Hobby in New Britain, stated.
Steven says sales are close to what they were last year.
The big drop off has been in the window shoppers who typically stop in and look around.
"You're not getting many casual lookers, people coming in have a mission," Amato explained.
Amato's customers say they wanted to support a local business and for the chance to see and touch items, something you can't get online.
"Takes all the personal out of it. That's why we're here. We can touch the item and look at it," said Schufer.
But elsewhere, customers say they see a huge drop off from last year's crowds.
"Just couple of people. Not that bad. No lines, no nothing," says Delaney.
Avoiding crowds might seem like the shoppers dream, but for some, this year is just missing some of that holiday buzz.
"That was part of Christmas and you can feel the other people's joy," added Schufeld.
Amato also says the pandemic has changed the way he reaches customers.
Instead of having events that bring in crowds of people, he's had to rely more on social media and online outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.