ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Next month, nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on business will be lifted.
It's being touted as a huge step for businesses and restaurants in Connecticut.
Starting May 19, masks will still be required inside, but for patrons sitting outside on a patio, masks and social distancing won’t be mandatory.
Since March 2020, restaurants in the state have been navigating new territory and working to stay afloat during the global pandemic while keeping up with safety and health requirements.
"This is toughest it's ben in 20 years," Tavern 42 owner Cheryl Moran said.
"It's been a challenge," Phil Barnett of Wood 'N Tap said.
Monday, the news businesses have been waiting for came from Gov. Ned Lamont.
"We’re going to essentially end all remaining business restrictions," Lamont said during his Monday briefing.
It will be done in two parts.
On May 1, there will be no limits on table sizes. Customers will also be able to order alcohol without food, and the curfew will be pushed back to midnight.
Then on May 19, all restrictions on businesses will be lifted.
That means no capacity limits in restaurants or stores. No social distancing, no limits on indoor or outdoor gatherings, and no curfews.
For Wood 'N Tap in Rocky Hill, it means it will be able to have a full restaurant inside and on its patio.
"Although, the restrictions were given that we could have 100 percent occupancy, the limitations of where the tables were placed prevented us from doing so, so it’s very exciting,” Barnett said.
"Those tables that say don’t sit here with a big x, we’ll be able to rip those off and people will be able to sit," Moran added.
While these reopening dates were announced, Lamont said they are subject to change if COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut start trending in the wrong direction.
"What we want to do on May 1 and what we wanted to do on May 19 is subject to looking at numbers looking at infection rates and hospitalization, but so far over the last month and two months we’ve been going in the good direction," Lamont said.
Lamont also said that so far, 61 percent of people 18 and older have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.
And the hope is by May 19, 70 percent of the state will be vaccinated.
