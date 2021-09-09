Local businesses react to new vaccine mandate

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - President Biden announced sweeping new vaccine mandates that could impact more than 100 million Americans.
One of the new mandates will require businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
The Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) President, Chris DiPentima, said they support President Biden for continuing to tackle the pandemic, but they’re worried this could add to the labor shortage.
As a part of a six-point plan to tackle the pandemic, the Department of Labor will be developing a rule that requires all employers with 100 or more employees be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.
The plan will also require employers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.
Businesses that don’t comply could face hefty fines.
The CBIA said the mandate will impact just over 5 percent of their member companies in Connecticut.
The majority of businesses in Connecticut have less than 100 employees, but there’s still some concern.
DiPentima said, “there’s record numbers of job openings that businesses can’t fill. Will employees now start to decide to stop working altogether because they don’t want to get vaccinated.”
DiPentima said they surveyed members months ago. 37 percent are against a government vaccine mandate.
The association has been encouraging businesses to promote and incentivize getting the vaccine, but now they have another hurdle.
“The testing alternative is a good thing right now, but what happens when the company has to start paying for the testing and now, they start incurring costs?” questioned DiPentima.
DiPentima said they’ll be waiting for more guidance from OSHA to figure out how to roll out this federal mandate. “I think this is just a first step in a series of mandates for vaccines that are coming down the road from the government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.