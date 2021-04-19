ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - In exactly one month on May 19th – nearly all restrictions on business will be lifted.
This is huge for businesses and restaurants in the state.
Masks will still be required inside – but if you’re sitting outside on a patio – masks and social distancing won’t be mandatory.
Since March 2020 – restaurants in the state have been navigating new territory - working to stay afloat during a global pandemic and keeping up with safety and health requirements.
"This is toughest it's ben in 20 years," Tavern 42 owner Cheryl Moran said.
"It's been a challenge," Phil Barnett of Wood 'N Tap said Monday.
But today – the news businesses have been waiting for came from Governor Ned Lamont.
"We’re going to essentially end all remaining business restrictions," Lamont said during his Monday briefing.
This will be done in two parts.
On May 1st, there will be no limits on table sizes, you’ll now be able to order alcohol without food, and the curfew will be pushed back to midnight.
Then on May 19th - all restrictions on businesses will be lifted.
That means no capacity limits in restaurants or stores. No social distancing, no limits on indoor or outdoor gatherings and no curfews.
For Wood 'N Tap in Rocky Hill – this means they’ll be able to have a full restaurant inside and on their patio.
"Although, the restrictions were given that we could have 100% occupancy, the limitations of where the tables were placed prevented us from doing so, so it’s very exciting,” Barnett said.
"Those tables that say don’t sit here with a big x, we’ll be able to rip those off and people will be able to sit," Moran added.
While these reopening dates are set in place now - Gov Lamont says they are subject to change – if COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut start trending in the wrong direction.
"What we want to do on May 1 and what we wanted to do on May 19 is subject to looking at numbers looking at infection rates and hospitalization but so far over the last month and two months we’ve been going in the good direction," Lamont said.
Gov Lamont also says so far – 61 percent of people 18 and older have gotten the vaccine.
And the hope is by May 19, 70 percent of our state will be vaccinated.
