(WFSB) - The state is bracing for Winter Storm Digger.
Road crews are hoping people stay off the road tomorrow and it might be an easy thing to do with Super Bowl Sunday.
While road crews brace for Winter Storm Digger, the state is worried the big game could become a Sunday super spreader.
The state just dug itself out from Winter Storm Cooper, but now Digger is knocking on the door.
A winter storm warning is in effect for shoreline counties.
In the Elm City, a parking ban is in effect through 3 p.m. on Monday.
"This all hands again with another storm coming behind it possibly for Tuesday. We just have to make sure that the streets are cleared," New Haven's Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana stated
Rick tells Eyewitness News he hopes people will stay off the road as the city predicts it could see an inch or two per hour during the height of the storm.
"That’s something we’ll keep our fingers crossed for, that people do stay home and in fact watch the game," says Fontana.
The state’s public health department also hopes so.
It issued a COVID-19 alert ahead of the big game, citing concerns over parties triggering a surge in infections.
DPH reports there are four new cases of the UK variant detected in the state, saying this strain spreads more easily.
Grocery shoppers we spoke to say they’re keeping this year’s game low key.
"Usually, I have friends that I would get together with, but it’s more just staying at home with my daughter, at home being safe," Cromwell resident Michael Bevacqua said.
"Tomorrow, we’re just staying home. I’m making some buffalo chicken and we’re hanging out," Bristol resident Laura Libby explained.
At Sliders Grill and Bar in Plainville, it has a game plan for the big game, but had to adjust plays because of Digger.
"Hopefully it doesn’t snow too much. I mean, I don’t think it’s going to slow people down from going out on a Super Bowl, especially now that the curfew is lifted," Daniel Prokop of Sliders Grill and Bar added.
Another indicator the restaurant will be busy? It’s getting crushed with takeout orders.
For those who will host guests at homes, DPH is asking people to wear their masks at all times.
It further says the state’s numbers are going in the right direction and it doesn’t want to see the same kind of spike we saw following the holidays.
