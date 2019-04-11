MERIDEN CT (WFSB) -- Now that more details have been released on tolls in Connecticut, businesses are speaking out.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont released numbers on what it could cost to drive on state highways under the current tolls proposal.
Here's how much tolls in CT could cost you
Not only will commuters be impacted, but local companies that have drivers will be as well, like Tuxis Ohrs Fuel.
The family owned business delivers gas and home heating oil, and their trucks drive about 2 million miles a year.
They already pay taxes every time they fill up on diesel fuel.
"We are getting very nervous, we estimate the cost to our business to about $400,000 in tolls,” said Kate Childs, who runs the business with her father.
Lamont first pushed for trucks only to have to pay tolls, but now he says tolls are needed for cars in order to maintain state highways and bridges and to modernize transportation.
According to numbers released on Wednesday, a drive from New Haven to Hartford would be $1.72 during peak hours.
Stamford to New Haven could cost $1.80 during peak time.
Danbury to Waterbury may cost drivers $1.28.
Those trips would cost less during off-peak hours.
For a more detailed breakdown of the potential costs, look here.
"It’s going to move cars and some trucks off the highways onto local streets, so it really will move congestion from the highway to the local roads,” said Joseph Scully, of the Motor Transport Association of CT.
On Thursday, while attending the grand opening of a tech center for Stanley Black and Decker in Hartford, Lamont was asked about the financial impact of tolls on local businesses.
He said “They will be even more upset if they have hours of lost productivity and delayed delivery because of incredibly congested roads and highways."
"It would be nice to know the money will be spent on where it should be spent. We feel like we pay a lot of taxes and what was meant to fix the roads, and the money has been diverted in the past,” Childs said.
Businesses in CT say they have lost trust and feel tolls are not needed. They say the money from the gross receipts taxes on cars and trucks, including those from out of state, should be enough to pay or transportation.
They are also angry that billions of dollars collected in taxes over the years was diverted to other things.
