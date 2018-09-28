HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There has been plenty of reaction here in Connecticut regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
On Friday, Democrats joined women's advocacy groups on the steps of the state Supreme Court to speak out against his nomination.
Despite the latest developments which have delayed the vote for at least a week, many Connecticut Democrats feel Kavanaugh should still be rejected.
WH official: Trump will order FBI probe into Kavanaugh allegations
"If I were Brett Kavanaugh and I was convinced of the rightness, I would want an investigation. I would want to clear my name,” said Democrat Ned Lamont, who is running for governor.
He said the decision by the judiciary committee for a delay so there can be an FBI investigation is the bare minimum, and once again took another jab at his Republican challenger who won't take a position.
"I’ll take a pass is not an answer you want from a leader, not an answer you want from a governor of this state,” Lamont said.
At the Channel 3 debate this week at the University of Connecticut, Republican Bob Stefanowski took a pass when asked if Kavanaugh should be approved
Republicans agree to FBI probe into Kavanaugh, up to 1-week Senate vote delay
Lamont and his running mate Susan Bysiewicz were joined on the steps of the CT Supreme Court by women leaders, to stand against sexual violence, and raise concerns about protecting women's rights.
"We know that Stefanowski has given an ‘A’ rating to President Donald Trump, who has tried to roll back reproductive rights for women across our country,” said Sarah Croucher, of NARAL Pro-Choice America.
On Friday, Stefanowski’s campaign sent Channel 3 a statement saying “Allegations of sexual assault absolutely must be taken seriously. However, I am running for Governor of Connecticut and not for United States Senate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.