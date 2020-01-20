GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – An East Haven man is behind bars after police say he confessed to stabbing is wife.
The woman is expected to survive, but although this crime is a horrific domestic violence incident, experts say it’s not surprising.
One Connecticut charity has taken a major step towards helping even more survivors.
People who make up the team with Safe Connect want domestic violence survivors to know they are waiting for their call and ready to help.
The woman in East Haven was stabbed three times by her husband, Robert Cassidy.
She’s the most recent victim in Connecticut caught in the vicious cycle of domestic violence.
Inside a small call center in Glastonbury, advocates work 24 hours a day to help domestic violence victims in any way that they can.
“I just like to tell them you’re not alone and it’s a really, really big problem that needs to be addressed,” said Tazmeen Akhtar, Safe Connect Advocacy Coordinator.
Tazmeen Akhtar is one of 29 advocates who work for Safe Connect. It’s a new statewide hotline launched by the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
In the past, 18 departments had their own hotlines, but now all the manpower is housed in one place and responds to one number.
“My job is to make sure someone out there is safe. If they feel at any point throughout the day that they can call into us and we can help them,” said Shaq Jessop.
The Safe Connect team has already helped many survivors.
The hotline launched in November and advocates have already assisted more than 2,100 callers. Seventy percent of the advocates speak Spanish.
“No one deserves to live under a domestic violence situation. Get the help, the help is out there. We are here,” said Gaspar Rivera
You can call Safe Connect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 888-794-2900. For other ways to get in touch with the charity, click here.
