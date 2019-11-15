WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut family is counting their blessings after a stranger intervened to help.
Just weeks ago, baby Callum needed a liver transplant and a complete stranger is coming to the rescue.
Doctors diagnosed Callum, or Cal, with biliary artesia at birth. It’s when bile ducts are blocked and unable to digest fat.
Beth Rescsanski, Cal’s mother, chronicled her motherhood journey in a Facebook group for moms.
That’s when Andrea Albert, a mother living in Massachusetts, read the post.
“We’re so luck that she’s part of our lives,” Rescsanski said.
Alberto agreed to give a portion of her liver to Cal on September 24 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The excruciatingly long transplant was a success.
Cal celebrated his first birthday this week.
“If you were to call her a hero, she would scoff and say that you’re crazy, that she’s just a normal mom,” Rescsanski said.
Alberto and Cal’s story doesn’t end there.
Alberto used the hashtag SuperCal, which was a way to rally around the Wethersfield family during the transplant process.
Rescsanski said Alberto is raising money to build a cottage in Jamaica, serving children and adults with medical conditions.
“And make a community for people who aren’t quite as lucky as Cal who has all of these people supporting him,” Rescsanski said.
The cottage will be called SuperCal, a testament to “it takes a village” to raise a child.
Alberto’s family loves Cal so much they even call him they’re “liver brother.”
As for Cal’s family, they hope this story speaks to the power of being an organ donor.
If you would like to donate to SuperCal, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.