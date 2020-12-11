NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A local pastor and her husband are making sure families don’t go without this holiday season.
Every year, toy drives pop up for the littlest kids, but teens often get lost in the shuffle.
For this New Haven couple, it’s their mission to make sure hundreds of teenagers are not forgotten.
“I didn’t get a Christmas gift. There were many a Christmas that I didn’t and I’d say, ‘mom, it’s okay,’ but I would go up in my room and cry,” said Pastor Brenda Adkins, His Divine Will Fellowship.
The oldest of ten children, Pastor Brenda Adkins, knows all too well what it feels like to end up with nothing on Christmas.
“The little ones always got gifts, and I didn’t, so my heart and compassion goes out to those teenagers,” Adkins said.
For the past four years, she along with her husband and their church, His Divine Will Fellowship, have held what they call “A Christmas to Remember.”
A video from a few years ago shows some of the hundreds of gift cards they collect every year, all so teenagers will have something for Christmas.
“Even today we got phone calls, families calling, they don’t know if they want to buy the kids toys or something for Christmas or food for their house,” said Bishop John Adkins.
For more than 30 years, every November they team up with the Knights of Columbus for a day of joy, but because of the pandemic this year, they had to scratch the traditional sit down meal and instead switch to a drive thru, where families picked up food, along with winter coats and sneakers.
“We usually do 1,500 families, but this year, maybe only 500. It’s an impact and I know people are hurting and we just want to be a blessing,” Adkins said.
For Joyce Bellamy, they are.
“When I was going through a rough time, Pastor Adkins and Bishop Adkins actually helped me and this was something helpful to me and my son at the time,” Bellamy said.
It’s why Bellamy, who owns several businesses, now gives back. Friday morning, she dropped off a box filled with gift cards.
“Just to see the smile on my son’s face and then knowing that it could put a smile on someone else’s face, it just brings joy to my heart,” Bellamy said.
A simple gesture that for some older kids can make a big difference this Christmas.
The Adkins will distribute the gift cards and the bags of food on December 21. If you would like to donate, you can call Pastor Adkins at 203-836-6832, email brendaadkins175@yahoo.com, or send checks or monetary donations to His Divine Will Fellowship, INC C/o Pastor Brenda Adkins.
