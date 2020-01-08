COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – The world is responding to the devastating fires in Australia.
Many are aiding in putting out the fire, but there’s one tight knit church group in Colchester creating homes for animals burnt out of theirs.
It’s a very simple project with a very simple idea of turning yarn into little nests for the animals.
The nests are needed for small animals being rescued from the wildfires raging through Australia’s brush country.
It takes seasoned knitters at Westchester Congregational Church about 90 minutes to make a nest. Mary Jane Slade is heading up the effort.
“It’s warm and it’s cozy. They look like a bowl when they’re done,” Slade said. “They’re just tightly woven so that they’re no holes or places for them to peck at.”
The group has tackled other projects before, but this latest effort is special.
“It’s been all over the news about the fires and I think people are just willing to help,” Slade said.
If you can’t knit, the group is also looking for yarn and other materials to make the nests.
Later this month, former Colchester resident veterinarian, Dr. Kristy Handwerk, will sent the nests to animal rescue groups in Australia.
“I’ve gotten calls from North Carolina, Ohio Illinois, and a lot of local calls,” Slade said.
Slade said creating the nests are simple, but a great way to help animals in need.
If you would like help click here, or email westcongchurch@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.