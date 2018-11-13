GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- Thanksgiving is a week away, and Christmas time is already on the horizon.
Hundreds of local churches, including ones in Connecticut, have been busy wrapping gifts to send to children in need.
“I actually grew up doing this with my family. Our church gets behind it every year,” said Associate Pastor Daniel Heermance, of Valley Brook Community Church in Granby.
It’s called “Operation Christmas Child,” a national effort to fill shoe boxes with toys, school supplies, and essentials to send to children in need around the world.
“It’s about generosity, and so we want to do the same thing and put our faith in action,” said Pastor Andre Riendeau, of Wintonbury Church.
The Wintonbury Church in Bloomfield serves as the drop off point for churches around central Connecticut.
Last year they collected about 12,000 boxes, and so far they have about 10,000 this year.
On Tuesday, 4-year-old Grace was helping her grandma and dad deliver a truck load of gifts.
“I helped pack them,” Grace said.
The project is organized by “Samaritan’s Purse” an international Christian relief organization.
The Heermance family has been participating for 18 years.
“Actually, I cried when I saw her bring it forward at church because I’m glad that she’s thinking about kids in other places that don’t have as much as she does,” said Diane Heermance, of Valley Brook Community Church.
“The payoff is people get to experience hope and that there’s people that care for them in the world,” Riendeau said.
From there, the boxes will be put on a truck to North Carolina and shipped all over the world to children that may have never received a gift before.
“For our daughter packing this box and saying ‘hey, these toys are not for you, they’re for kids who have need and for kids who don’t have Christmas toys.’ It was really cool to teach her generosity,” Daniel Heermance said.
Collections continue throughout this week and next Monday.
Wed, Nov. 14: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 15: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 17: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 18: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 19: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.