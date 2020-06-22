(WFSB) – Roman Catholics will soon be able to experience weekend church services in the Archdiocese of Hartford and the Diocese of Norwich starting July 4 weekend.
The churches reopening for weekday masses two weeks ago is having a positive impact on the faithful.
Two weeks ago, around 50 people attended mass for the first time in person at Christ the King in Old Lyme.
People are anxious to get back inside their church after being isolate for months because of the pandemic.
With guidelines in place to return to weekday mass, the Diocese of Norwich is allowing people to return to weekend mass starting July 3.
Indoor space has to be 25 percent capacity for 100 people social distancing and hand sanitizer is being made available. Parishioners must also wear masks.
“Luckily, we turn around and there’s a new container of hand sanitizer, the church is cleaned after mass, and people are very good,” said Fr. Joe Ashe, Pastor of Christ the King.
Churches in the Diocese of Norwich have been having daily mass every day for the past two weeks and have been streaming online for a month. Streaming has allowed many parishes to maintain a sense of a church community.
“Luckily, because we had Zoom, we could see the people we are saying mass for coming on the screen when the mass is over,” Fr. Ashe said.
Social distancing inside church means six feet apart on either side and many churches are taped off.
“People are so happy to be back again and to be able to see one another. Nobody wants to rock the boat just make sure everybody is safe including themselves,” Fr. Ashe said.
The Diocese and the Archdiocese are relaxing the weekly requirement to attend mass, but they say if people don’t feel well, they should stay home.
