WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 went to Puerto Rico this week to see earthquake damage up close.
The impact from the earthquakes are having an impact on Connecticut as refugees are fleeing the disaster and local cities are stepping in.
When natural disasters strike, schools are normally turned into shelters, but in Guanica, Puerto Rico, the schools were also destroyed. One of the schools is set to be demolished in two weeks, leaving students with nowhere to learn and in a lot of cases, nowhere to live.
Now, cities like Hartford and Waterbury are stepping in to help.
“When it was the big earthquake, my house shook, we all ran outside, the house was crack, it was very scary,” said Jose Garcia from Guayanilla.
In January, Jose Garcia was one of the people who lost nearly everything during the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook southern Puerto Rico. His home in Guaynailla was damaged and his school was gone.
“I feel bad because there are people who are suffering,” Garcia said.
When Channel 3 surveyed the damage, it was found that the schools that are safe to enter are being used as shelters, like the high school in Ponce, while others can’t be salvaged.
Drone 3 showed vantage points, revealing the extent of the rebuilding efforts that will need to happen in Puerto Rico. It could take years.
“Their houses are destroyed, they have nothing,” Garcia said.
So, with an unsafe home and no school, hundreds of students are being taught in tents. Others like Garcia were lucky enough to have relatives in Connecticut.
“When they saw everything was happening, they sent for us as soon as possible,” Garcia said.
Garcia’s brother and sister are trying to adjust in Waterbury, but it’s not easy. There’s not dedicated agriculture classes like they had back home, and they had to leave their mother and other sister behind, though they talk every day.
“She’s always looking for food, trying to find food and stuff, and there’s really nothing much over there,” Garcia said.
“We’re there for them, we care for them, we’re a family here,” said Natalie Rosado.
Natalie Rosado from the Hispanic Coalition in Waterbury knows being throw into the cold from year-round tropical climate is hard. There are also the language barriers, and the issue of grades being transferred.
“Starting over in a new place, new language, new everything. I think it’s going to be rather difficult for him,” Rosado said.
Rosado says so far Waterbury has assisted more than 200 people. Hartford is helping 70 students as well.
“We provide uniforms and clothing supplies, not only for the students, but also the family as well,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools.
Garcia longs to go back home so he can be reunited with his mother and get back on his agricultural path, but knows Waterbury is what’s best at least for now.
“It’s my mother and like any other child, I’d love to be with my mother. At least here, there’s no earthquakes,” Garcia said.
The relief efforts in Waterbury is getting its name out there to the point where people with no Connecticut ties know there is a haven for them in Waterbury and have reached out on their own.
If you would like to help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.