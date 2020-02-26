NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s only a drill, but when it comes to the coronavirus, New Haven is not taking any chances.
The city held a drill on Wednesday afternoon.
New Haven holds these exercises all the time, preparing for major snowstorms or potential hurricanes. With the coronavirus spreading across the globe, New Haven said it wants to be ready if it ever reaches Connecticut.
They’ve already been monitoring it for weeks.
On Wednesday, New Haven’s Emergency Operations Center was filled as first responders and stakeholders prepared, going over how they would react if it ever reached the city.
“We’re going to make a phone contact with the patient first,” said Assistant Chief Mark Vendetto.
After that, firefighters would gear up, working in teams to reach the patient, begin treatment and bring them to the hospital where they’d be isolated and tested. Then a specimen would be sent to the CDC and local labs.
“It’s actually very critical because the last thing you want to do is meet somebody for the first time, when you’re in the incident, so what we try to do is have drills and exercises throughout the year with our partners so we have established relationships with each other,” said April Alfano, Yale New Haven Hospital.
While the coronavirus hasn’t reached Connecticut, New Haven says its been gearing up after a teenager from China, visiting Yale back in January, became sick. He was eventually cleared, but the city’s health department says it’s currently keeping tabs on a handful of people who came back from impacted countries. So far, no one has shown any symptoms.
“We had voluntary monitoring and we had several people that are travelers of interest that we’re currently monitoring,” said Martiza Bond, New Haven Director of Public Health.
Because of that, the city says a drill like this is all about cooperation, collaboration, and communication.
“We’ll continue to work on our planning, continue to work with all of these agencies. Again, we’re not perfect, but we want to make sure the public, outside understands the rusks and everything we’re doing to try and minimize that risk,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven Office of Emergency Management Director.
The city says one thing it’s worried about is college students going overseas or back home for spring break.
Yale University did point out that if it ever gets to a pandemic situation, they have the capability to set up a field hospital with 150 beds.
