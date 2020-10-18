(WFSB) - One industry that’s not hurt by the economic downturn, disinfection companies.
With 'Phase Three' in full swing, businesses like restaurants, salons, and libraries are welcoming more people indoors.
From major touch points to aerosols, disinfection is the name of the game.
The sounds emitted from certain machines have become the soundtrack of the COVID-19 era.
For the company ‘A Safer Surface,’ it’s giving the virus a one-two punch inside First and Last Tavern in Hartford.
The small, family-owned business sprays a hospital-grade disinfectant with a kill rate of 99.9999 percent.
"That’s approved by the EPA for COVID, but also safe enough after you spray the surface, you can eat off it," Jonathan Gilbert, co-owner of A Safer Surface, explained.
Then, Gilbert tells Eyewitness News the restaurant is using air purification technology.
The move comes at a time when outdoor dining is not a viable option with cooler temperatures now.
A CDC study found adults who contracted the novel coronavirus were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative test results.
To be clear, Gilbert says First and Last Tavern has no COVID-19 cases, but the restaurant is merely being proactive.
"What’s been very, to me, heartening is that when these restaurants share it with their customers on social media, it’s an overwhelmingly positive response where people appreciate the transparency," added Gilbert.
The air purification unit, we learned, has a dual benefit.
It helps maintain the disinfection on surfaces by pumping out oxidizers.
Then, it also kills 99 percent of RNA and DNA viruses.
