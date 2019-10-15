(WFSB) – A Connecticut coffee company is teaming up with the United Way to raise money and help local families.
It’s called “Coffee for a Cause.”
Connecticut-based Omar coffee rolled out a new line of beans. Two blends are available, a bistro blend that’s a medium roast and a darker aroma blend.
For every bag of coffee purchased, $2 is being donated to United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.
The United Way said they focus on three key things, connecting people with services, providing volunteer opportunities, and partnering with companies to help area families.
