BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Despite Tuesday being National Coffee Day, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges for local coffee shops.
The Roasted Bean in Bristol opened in January.
At first, its owners said business was booming. Then the pandemic came.
“The pandemic hit and it kind of took a toll on us right away,” said Doug Lamothe, owner, The Roasted Bean. “But we were able to adapt and adjust very quickly. So, we were doing phone orders curbside.”
In celebration of National Coffee Day, many shops gave away free coffee.
The deal at The Roasted Bean on Tuesday was that with any purchase, customers got a free medium hot coffee or small iced.
Mom and pop coffee shops have been trying to bring customers back. However, because of social distancing guidelines, the culture surrounding coffee has drastically changed.
“They don’t want to gather in large spaces and share a coffee like they used to,” said Eduardo Garces, owner, Café Real. “So, we get a lot of takeout, a lot of people sitting in the patio. But it is challenging getting back to a normal environment like we had in the beginning.”
Garces said his family in Columbia grows the coffee beans which then get shipped to his Bristol store. His business closed for four months during the pandemic.
“It’s like starting from scratch basically,” he said.
When business took a hit during the pandemic, Cafe Real decided to reach out to some local farmers markets and sell their products to try and branch out to more customers.
Coffee shops Channel 3 spoke with said they hope people choose to support locally owned businesses when getting their caffeine fix.
“You’re supporting the community when you come into places like this,” Lamothe said. “You’re supporting families, local families, when you spend your money at places like this.”
