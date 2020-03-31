EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- An East Granby college student is finally back on U.S. soil after being stuck in Peru while on spring break.
But, his journey back home wasn’t easy.
Norman Cotteleer, 19, and his classmate flew into Washington D.C. over the weekend.
“Landing down in Washington D.C. without any fear of being arrested for any uncertainties of what the government is going to do, is just a fantastic,” Cotteleer said.
They were stuck in Peru for almost 20 days, and are both sophomores at Wesleyan University.
While in Peru they were out hiking, and off the grid, so they had no idea countries were closing borders in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
By the time they found out, it was too late.
Cotteleer said Peru has strict curfews, and shared photos of guards ready to arrest anyone who broke them.
“You could be walking your dog and if the police or military there, they were heavily armed, if they didn't like the way you were behaving or too far from your house, they'd arrest you and put you in their own quarantine,” Cotteleer said.
The students tried to get on flights multiple times, but the embassy wouldn’t allow it.
That changed this past weekend.
While Cotteleer has no symptoms, he has to self-quarantine for two weeks, but he’s just happy to be back with his family.
“It feels wonderful to be home, totally fantastic,” he said.
Both senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy have been involved in getting Americans stuck overseas back home. They both wrote a letter to the Secretary of State last week in an effort to get Americans back on U.S. soil.
