MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden proposed two years of free community college.
In his address to Congress, the president says he wants to offer more access to education to help the country compete on a global level.
Currently, more than 3,000 students in Connecticut are enrolled in a program that helps them attend community college for free.
Biden’s plan could help more students attend college.
“The idea of free tuition, it gets me excited,” said Jacob Morris.
Jacob Morris is finishing up his first year at Tunxis Community College. He says he balances work and school, so free community college would make a huge difference for him.
“Something I constantly have to worry about is money for college. It would be a tremendous load off my shoulders,” Morris said.
Biden is proposed an initiative that would make two years of community college free.
“When you add two years of free community college on top of that, you begin to change the dynamic,” Biden said.
It’s under his American Families Plan in an attempt to compete with other highly educated countries.
“To not have to worry about anything like that would just be a huge relief,” said Justin Topliff.
Connecticut has a program called PACT, which helps students attend community college for free. More than 3,000 students are enrolled in the program, but a Connecticut State Colleges and Universities spokesperson says more students are eligible for the program than can be enrolled.
The spokesperson says they’re hoping a federal investment will help more students attend college.
“I would hope it helps more students to think about going to school because they don’t really have anything to lose,” said Talon Burkie.
Talon Burkie says his first semester at Middlesex Community College was free, so he’s hoping the same will be extend to all students.
“It’s kind of helped out a lot, so I think that would be a good thing if it were implemented everywhere,” Burkie said.
Biden also says he wants to increase Pell Grants and invest in HBCUS and tribal colleges.
