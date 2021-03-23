NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – College students from around the country have been flocking to south Florida.
Police and municipal leaders there are struggling to control crowds and reduce the risk of super spreader events.
So, what are Connecticut schools doing to keep their campuses safe?
At Central Connecticut State University, they canceled spring break altogether. While at UConn, they moved it to much later in the school year.
All four of the state universities canceled their spring break, instead giving student a few extra days off throughout the year.
Quinnipiac took that same approach while UConn’s spring break will now happen in April, which is well past the typical timing of normal spring breaks.
Classes at UConn will also be fully virtual for the rest of the semester after their spring break.
An official at CCSU said the school wanted to avoid what is happening in south Florida, with huge crowds of people gathering at beaches. Not many are wearing masks or following CDC recommendations.
The mayor of Miami Beach has also said he’s worried about just generally unsafe behavior, including people showing off guns, and is urging people not to go to the city.
Students at CCSU are upset not to have a weeklong break, saying it’s a chance to unplug and unwind or even get caught up with schoolwork.
“It’s super stressful, with exams and everything, so usually you have that break where you can work on your final projects, or study, cram for finals,” said Courtney McFarlane.
CCSU has instead planned extra activities to try and help students relax.
“It’s been a rough year for everybody a little big, and so just to be able to try and show them a little bit of normalcy, maybe where we’re heading in the future with programming and that kind of stuff,” said Scott Hazan, Director of Student Activities/Leadership Development.
The community colleges and Charter Oak College, which are also part of the state college and university system, are still on the normal calendar and do have spring break this year, but those schools don’t have students living on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.