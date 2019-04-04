EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - It’s the unbearable issue in Simsbury.
With thousands of sightings just over the last year, some bears have been a pain.
They have been seen digging through garbage and looking for food.
Well now, a local waste company is stepping up with a bear-proof solution.
The company is calling this the bear barrel.
Claw as they may, the bears are going to have a tough time digging into this.
Living in Simsbury means living amongst the bears.
“Most of them are regulars, you recognize them by their tags,” said Eileen Osborn.
And unless it’s trash day, Eileen Osborn always keeps her garbage in the garage.
“You get used to it in Simsbury,” said Osborn.
Which is why Paine’s Recycling and Rubbish Removal in East Granby will soon dole out these sturdy alternatives.
The owner Mike Paine calls them bear barrels.
“Pretty cool it’s substantial barrel. It’s much heavier than our normal barrels,” said Paine.
They are 100-percent bear tested for toughness.
The trash bins are used in states like Alaska and Colorado.
“The bear is just slapping it around and throwing it,” Paine said.
There’s an easy bear proof latch to open the lid for people
And when the garbage truck rolls around, no need to get out. Gravity will release the latch when the bin is lifted.
“To try to make their life just a little bit easier,” said Julie Paine-Miller.
Last year 8,500 bear sightings were reported, and the bear population is only growing with 800 of them roaming the state right now.
A couple of them have even stopped in for a meal at Paine’s home.
“I must have more of the highbrow bears coming to my house because the only two times they got into my trash is when I had lobster,” Paine said.
“Very intriguing wouldn’t be opposed to trying it out,” Osborn said.
The company is finalizing the price tag on the bear barrels, but it is going to cost you a bit more than a regular trash can.
The bear barrels will roll out in a week or two.
