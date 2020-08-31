MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, Middletown Public Schools will kick off the new academic year.
Thanks to a local start up company, the school district is getting some extra help keeping staff members safe.
Sept. 3 marks the first day of classes for Middletown Public School students.
The school year will be unlike any other and the school district is adding an extra layer of protection for staff.
It’s called the “Secure Fit” mask frame and it’s worn over a traditional surgical or cloth mask.
“If you notice, this is an exoskeleton that I have on my face. This exoskeleton, which is custom made,” said Bruce Morris, Managing Director of Connecticut Biotech.
That customized frame is key to providing extra protection against COVID-19 and securing filtration.
“I don’t have the gaps that you normally see. You’ll also see that I have eyeglasses on and they’re not fogging,” Morris said.
The frames were developed by Connecticut Biotech, a new start-up based in South Windsor, along with scientists at UConn.
Several boxes of the customized frames were donated to Middletown teachers and staff on Monday.
“This is just amazing. This is just another or an additional safeguard that leverages innovations for our staff as well as our students,” said Dr. Michael Conner, Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools.
The mask frames have been tested extensively and first hit the market in July. Middletown is the first school district to pilot it.
The company donated 200 mask frames which were delivered to staff members on Monday. In the coming weeks, all 900 school staff members will receive the frames.
Connecticut Biotech is working on fitting South Windsor’s school staff as well.
