MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A t-shirt got a New Britain company kicked out of a local fair, and now it has people on both sides of the gun debate speaking out.
The company, Ammo Crafters, turns old ammunition into items.
One of their shirts got the wrong kind of attention at a local fair.
The owners of Ammo Crafters are brothers who served in the military. The two-year-old company also employs veterans.
“I do a lot of gun shows and I cater to these people,” said Marcos Diaz of Ammo Crafters.
Locally, Ammo Crafters attends town fairs and last Saturday they were in Chester when they were confronted by Lauren Gister, also a Marine veteran.
Gister happens to be the town’s First Selectwoman.
“She pretty much kept poking at it and she’s like, ‘this right here, I don’t support. I’m a 25-year Marine and I don’t support this,’” Diaz said.
Diaz’s booth happened to be next to one for a school bus and he said that inadvertent placement may have contributed to her anger.
“It’s because of icons like this that people want to go out and start up school shootings,” Diaz said.
An hour later, Diaz said fair officials citing “the violent nature of the products,” reimbursed their vendor fees and escorted them out of the fair.
“The First Amendment, I was walked all over, just over a design,” Diaz said.
In a written statement to Channel 3, Gister said when she approached Diaz and his team, she did it as a civilian and not as an official. She does confirm she went to fair organizers to voice her concerns, but says it was their decision, not hers to remove Ammo Crafters, "was the sole decision of the Fair Association President and Vice President."
Channel 3 reached out to organizers, but they haven't returned our calls.
“Even though she doesn’t run the event, she was the mastermind behind it,” Diaz said.
Diaz his hoping for an apology and is issuing one of his own.
“I really do apologize if I did offend anyone because when we originally created this design, almost two years ago, we didn’t to it with that attention,” Diaz said.
Diaz says the intention of the shirt is to cater to his customers.
He’s still confused about what happened because this was Ammo Crafter’s second year at the Chester Fair and there were no problems last year.
Diaz has more than a dozen shows slated for the rest year and says he’ll continue to attend them.
(8) comments
Sounds like a violation of first amendment rights to me.
Someone is going to be rich once they get the law suit through a non-corrupt, non-CT court for violations of his/her constitutional rights. This state is like living in the old communist Soviet Union or Venezuela.
here is there website if you want to buy a shirt-> https://www.ammocrafters.com/
He's well within his rights! I'm a democrat and I support him and wish his business the best of luck. It's a bleeping t-shirt folks!!! GET OVER YOURSELVES!
This criminal should never have been allowed at the fair in the first place and I hope they are arrested and locked up for LIFE! This is completely unacceptable! Who ever allowed them to sell shirts like that should be locked up too. Thank you to First Selectwoman Gister for looking out for the people.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
Your screen name says it all lol
You need to shorten your screen name to just 'Liberal'...
What law was broken??? I know the answer...NONE.
