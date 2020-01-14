HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – More news in the investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are leading all the way back to Connecticut.
New information suggests controversial Congressional candidate, Robert Hyde, was communicating with a man who played a role in the Ukraine scandal. Hyde is from Connecticut.
The proof comes in the form of text messages released by the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday night.
The messages are from the phone of Lev Parnas who is an associate of Rudy Giuliani, and one of the two men who allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son.
In October, Parnas was indicted on campaign finance charges. His phone reveals a string of texts he allegedly had with Hyde.
Hyde is now emerging as much more than just a Republican candidate vying to Jahana Hayes’ seat in the 5th District. He appears to have Connections in Ukraine, especially when it comes to the former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
“President Trump said I was bad news to another world leader and that I would be going through some things,” Yovanovitch said.
Trump did remove Yovanovich.
The House Intelligence Committee released several texts Hyde allegedly had with Parnas. The texts show Hyde seemed to be monitoring Yovanovitch and may have tried to conduct some sort of financial deal, writing to Parnas, “They are willing to help if we/you would like a price. Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money…what I was told.”
Over the course of two days, he also seems to know Yovanovitch’s locations, writing, “They are moving her tomorrow. The guys over they asked what I would like to do and what is in it for them. She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off. She’s next to the embassy. Private security. Been there since Thursday. They will let me know when she’s on the move. Update she will not be moved special security unit upgraded force on the compound people are already aware of the situation my contacts are asking what is the next step because they cannot keep going to check people will start to ask questions.”
In her testimony during the impeachment hearings, Yovanovitch recalls an alarming call from the director general who told her she needed to fly back to the United States immediately.
The texts don’t provide much context, like who Hyde was looking to strike a deal with.
Channel 3 reached out to Hyde on Tuesday to try to shine some light on this and it went straight to voicemail.
Hyde was also involved in a controversial and vulgar tweet he sent in December about Kamala Harris’ decision to end her presidential run.
He was shunned by both Democrats and Republicans.
There is about as much truth and substance to this nonsense as Russian story. I love how Trump could be both working for Russia and Ukraine. Similar to fire and water, oil and vinegar....... Apples and Oranges. What would these news outlets do without running propaganda funk against President Trump in a day and age of digital media. When Trump leaves office in 2024, all newspapers are a thing of the past. Guaranteed.
