NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The controversial defense attorney at the front of some of Connecticut’s most high-profile cases is reflecting on Fotis Dulos and what’s next, including another case that’s sure to attract plenty of attention.
Norm Pattis said the Dulos case and his suicide weighed on him, but the attorney who thrives on high profile cases is now ready for, as he put it, his ‘next fight.’
“We very much believed, and continue to believe, in Mr. Dulos, and would like an opportunity to present our evidence,” Pattis said on Wednesday, a day after the state said it would no longer go forward with its prosecution of Dulos.
Pattis doesn’t shy away from the limelight, representing Dulos, Alex Jones, who’s raised questions about the Sandy Hook shooting, and Jose Morales, the father of missing amber alert baby Vanessa Morales and who is charged with murdering the little girl’s mother.
Now, he’s on to what he describes as his next fight, representing Mike Cernovich, a friend and conservative blogger.
“He went on to become some alt-right phenom, I’m simply a work-a-day lawyer, but he did intervene in the Jeff Epstein case that led to some documents that led to Epstein’s re-prosecution, and he asked for our assistance intervening in the Roger Stone case,” Pattis said.
Cernovich wants access to the sealed documents collected during the Roger Stone jury selection process.
Earlier this year, Stone, a political strategist and friend of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Stone wants a new trial after it became known the jury’s forewoman had previously criticized the president on Twitter.
“Mike Cernovich is using a rare body of law that permits journalists to intervene in the public interest to obtain confidential documents,” Pattis said. “If she had that at the time of jury selection, and withheld it from the lawyers involved, that raises grave concerns about whether Mr. Stone received a fair trial.”
Pattis says he likes their chances in this case, but if not, they’ll take it to the federal appellate court.
Meanwhile, locally, he’ll be back at Milford Superior Court on Thursday as Jose Morales is back before a judge.
