(WFSB) – Your local craft breweries could soon be delivering your favorite beer right to your doorstep.
Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order on Thursday night allowing local breweries to start delivering beer.
With social distancing in mind, Alvarium Beer Company in New Britain is open for business, but only selling cans and crowlers of beer to go.
COVID-19 has forced tap rooms to close and that has caused Connecticut brewers to lose a countless amount of revenue.
Most are now doing can sales and curbside pickup, but the option for beer delivery could help revenue.
“We are discussing it internally at Alvarium to see if it makes sense for us,” said Brian Bugnacki of Alvarium Beer Company.
The Connecticut Brewers Guild Executive Director Phil Pappas has been fighting for this change since the COVID-19 outbreak started.
“I think it’s a much-needed revenue stream for a lot of these breweries right now. We are in an uncertain time of how long this will last. On premise sales are vital of the financial stability of a lot of our breweries and with that halted, we need this revenue stream of deliveries on top of the beer to-go sales,” Pappas said.
Pappas says beer delivery is currently happening and working in other nearby states.
“We saw other states implement this temporarily for home delivery, specifically New Jersey and New York and in the tri-state, a lot of the governors have been piggybacking off one or the other, so we saw this as a desire in the state of Connecticut,” Pappas said.
Pappas thinks the vast majority of breweries will jump on board. There are more than 100 in our state.
Every brewery is different, but people will likely have to order and prepay online and will have to show your ID when they come to your door.
While Alvarium Beer Company is still thinking about it, they say it’s a good option to have.
“I think it will be great for breweries that didn’t dabble into distribution, now they have another outlet to bring that beer to people. I think it will be good overall for everyone,” Bugnacki said.
This executive order for a short amount of time, but it is not known how long it will last for.
