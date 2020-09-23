(WFSB) – On Wednesday, a Kentucky grandy jury indicted one out of three Louisville officers in the Breonna Taylor case.
Taylor was a Black woman killed in March after police fired shots in her apartment during a botched “no-knock” warrant raid.
Channel 3 spoke with a criminal justice and diversity expert to break down this decision.
One of the officers involved was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into another home.
Prosecutors say the other two officers were justified in using force.
The decision sparked protested across the country.
“We got no findings at all for the murder of Breonna Taylor, so ultimately, that’s still left unresolved,” said Dr. Lorenzo Boyd.
Taylor was an EMT sleeping in her apartment when she was killed after Louisville police officers fired rounds into her home on the night of March 13.
They were conducting a no-knock warrant during a drug raid, but had the wrong apartment.
A Kentucky grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s.
No charges were announced against the other two officers involved.
No one was charged for Taylor’s death.
“There was no indictment for the murder, so as far as the state is concerned, it’s over,” Boyd said.
Professor Lorenzo Boyd with the University of New Haven says the next step could be intervention from the federal government if they decide there was a civil rights violation.
“I don’t know that they would because it already went to a grand jury, but I don’t anticipate that they’re going to do anything, so I think unfortunately, this could be the end of the line,” Boyd said.
Prosecutors said the other two officers involved were justified in shooting, saying they acted in self defense after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he didn’t know who was coming into the house and he fired in self-defense.
Hankison was fired from the LPD in June while the other two officers remain on the force.
Taylor’s death is one of several that has sparked national demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism.
“How bad is situations for people to protest against the government, against the police during the pandemic? That tells you how tired people are and how frustrated people are with the way things are going,” Boyd said.
Wanton endangerment carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
Hankison’s bail is set at $15,000.
