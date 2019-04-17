STORRS, CT (WFSB) - With little movement on the settlement of a strike at Stop & Shop, local vendors are starting to see a big boom in business and hopefully new long-term customers.
Local milk is moving. Mountain Dairy prides itself in its 200-year history.
During the Stop & Shop strike they’re seeing a demand from smaller stores such as this IGA, as customers get exposed to new products.
Mountain Dairy is a 10-generation family run dairy farm that milks, bottles and delivers product everyday between New Haven and Boston.
“Our routes are up, we’re taking on special orders. Everybody seems to be scrambling a little bit for deliveries,” said Craig Stearns, Mountain Dairy President.
Craig Stearns says since the strike began their phones are ringing off the hook as smaller stores they serve try to keep up with the new demand from new customers.
“We may have to buy some more cows but we’re keeping up so far,” Stearns said.
Mountain produces 22,000 pounds of milk a day from their 350 cows.
That’s about 2560 gallons per day.
Sales manager Jason Stearns says the new demand hopefully is long term.
“The more and more our brand gets out there the more people are buying it over the other brands,” Jason said.
The Stearns’ are hoping to increase their herd by another 250 cows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.