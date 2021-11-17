SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- A holiday tradition, making sure others don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving.
For 35 years, Dr. Bruce Sofferman and his family have been holding a Thanksgiving turkey drive, collecting food and raising money to help the Spooner House feed families throughout the Naugatuck valley.
On Wednesday morning, they set up in front of Smile Dental Center in Shelton, as folks dropped off frozen turkeys and canned goods, with a goal of bringing in 500 birds to help prepare 750 baskets for the upcoming holiday.
“It’s great to be out here and do this, especially in these pandemic times, inflation hits, its costly to have food and grocery stores are running low on food,” Sofferman said.
“If you can’t donate today, just find another food drive and donate somewhere else. That’s really the theme my parents have instilled in this food drive for 34 years, caring for your community. Wherever you are, just donate, you can make a difference, no matter how big or how small,” said Sophia Sofferman, Bruce’s daughter.
If you couldn’t drop off a turkey on Wednesday, you can donate online.
For the Spooner House, click here.
For Smile Dental, click here.
