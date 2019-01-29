EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB0 - A die-hard Patriots fan from East Haven is traveling to Atlanta this weekend to watch the big game.
The game has a very special meaning for his family.
Since his childhood, football has been a very crucial part of Kevin Volpe’s life.
“A lot of people don’t realize how much a football team plays a role in our lives,” said Volpe.
It’s what has brought Volpe’s family together.
“We knew that during February once Super Bowl is coming, we’re going over there. And he got the whole family together and super bowl really did it for us together,” Volpe said.
Though Volpe’s grandfather passed away from pancreatic cancer, his love for the game still lives on.
“It’s tough but every Sunday in honor of him I have the pancreatic cancer ribbon, the purple one that we had at his wake, I pinned it into my Tom Brady jersey,” said Volpe.
That’s the jersey this Patriots fan will be taking with him when he heads to Atlanta to watch the big game this weekend.
“My goal this weekend is to obviously not have an anxiety attack the night before or during but I’m hoping that I can take this all in,” Volpe said.
Volpe, who’s from East Haven, will be watching the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his dad, who secured tickets through a friend.
“So, we’re lucky enough to go down to the Super Bowl, I’m lucky enough to be there. My team is in it, I mean there is no greater thing that can happen in this moment because I feel like I’m in heaven right now to be honest, it’s really special,” said Volpe.
The die-hard Patriots fan has had season tickets for the last two years, but this will be his first Super Bowl game.
“I mean I’m sitting here waiting for Saturday to come so fast that I just really want to be down in Atlanta already to be honest. I want to be down there and I’m excited for Sunday,” said Volpe.
Volpe says he’s very grateful he has the opportunity to attend the big game.
“Never take it for granted, always be appreciative. I always say, ‘dad always says you got lucky, you’re blessed.’ I truly believe that,” Volpe said.
He says it’s important for fans to stay humble.
“I tell people, you never want to be overconfident because you could be beat on any given game day,” said Volpe.
And he feels his late grandfather helped set him up with the opportunity to head to Atlanta.
“I said you know what, maybe it’s a sign that I didn’t go last year because my grandfather was setting me up to go this year,” said Volpe.
It’ll allow him to celebrate a game day his family considers a holiday.
