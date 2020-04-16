MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – There have been a lot of protestors who say the state is not doing enough to protect inmates from COVID-19.
But prison employees are also raising concerns about conditions inside the prison.
The Department of Correction has taken some steps over the last week, aimed at containing the virus, but employees want to know why it took so long and what else is being done.
“Everyone’s just tired, we’re tired, we’re stressed,” said Steven Wales, a correction officer.
Steven Wales is the corresponding secretary for AFSCME Local 1565, which is the correction officer’s union. He says the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut prisons has him and his colleagues on edge.
“It’s that stress involved with the virus, the fear of catching it, the fear of bringing it home. It’s really wearing on people,” Wales said.
It’s not just the fear of catching the virus. Wales, who is also a correction officer at Corrigan-Radgowski, says the DOC has been slow to respond to the outbreak.
He says it’s only been in the last week that he and his colleagues have received personal protective equipment for the entire staff.
“Their job also is to protect us as much as possible. Again, I feel like that wasn’t done quickly enough, efficiently enough,” Wales said.
He’s not alone. Other unions for DOC employees are also speaking out. The head of the Union for Parole Clerical Workers says in a statement, “It’s outrageous that front-line healthcare and public safety workers who encounter exposure every day during this crisis are facing a severe shortage of personal protective equipment.”
The DOC didn’t respond to a request for comment, but it has said it’s working to keep employees and inmates safe. Steps include not allowing visitors, quarantining new inmates for two weeks, and screening anyone who enters the prison. COVID-19 positive male inmates are taken to Northern Correctional in Somers.
The DOC also says it’s working to release more inmates. Inmates reaching their full sentence actually dropped from 284 in February to 237 in March, but discretionary releases jumped 72 percent from 303 in February to 522 in March.
As of Wednesday, 199 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, as have 139 guards. That’s also meant a lot of extra work to cover for sick workers.
“So, you’re working your shift and then you’re ordered to stay the next shift, then come in the next day, you’re ordered to stay for a second day in a row,” Wales said.
Wales also weighed in on the protests for a mass release of inmates. While he wasn’t opposed to such a move, he says doing so requires a lot more planning than protestors realize.
