(WFSB) – President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test has millions of Americans refocused on the pandemic.
A local doctor is answering questions that many people may have about this situation.
Some are wondering if the president’s hospital stay is an indication that his symptoms are more serious.
The doctor that Channel 3 spoke to said people shouldn’t really read too much into that right now, given the symptoms that the nation has been made aware of.
He said the leader of our country should be getting the best care possible, but he does say that this is a time when any virus fatigue people may have had should be erased.
The world is watching to see how Trump battles the coronavirus.
“Being in the hospital makes perfect sense” said Dr. David Wang.
Dr. David Wang is the Medical Director for Quinnipiac University.
“It is the safest place, to be in a hospital. It’s true, you or I probably wouldn’t be in a hospital at this point in time, but he is the President of the United States,” Dr. Wang said.
Dr. Wang says the treatment available at Walter Reed will naturally be better than the White House.
“That extra level of care that’s necessary if someone becomes quite ill, such as anesthesia, intubation, oxygen, it’s all available in the hospital,” Dr. Wang said.
Dr. Wang says the president’s symptoms, as we know of them on Friday night, are a low-grade fever, a cough, and fatigue, which are all typical with this virus. He says breathing issues would be a warning sign Trump’s condition may be getting more severe.
“There’s a spectrum. There’s just needing a little supplemental oxygen to needing ventilation. Those are the thing I’d be very concerned about,” Dr. Wang said.
The president’s diagnosis may serve as a reminder for Americans as to how serious the virus can be.
Dr. Wang says people should be vigilant with the masks, the social distancing, and the hand washing just as much as when the virus emerged.
“Those are the best preventative measures to date, and we need to take them seriously,” Dr. Wang said.
Because people may again approach the virus with a renewed vigilance, Channel 3 asked Dr. Wang if there’s anything people can do in additional to the social guidelines.
He said to get rest, stay well nourished, and don’t overtax your immune system.
