(WFSB) – As our state tackles the coronavirus, doctors are keeping a watchful eye over a rare illness possibly linked to the virus.
The unexplained infection targets children. If it’s not treated immediately, it may require hospitalization.
It varies by case, some of the symptoms you’ll want to be on the lookout for include a high fever, cracked lips, and in some severe cases, patients can experience swelling of the glands.
The mysterious illness is baffling healthcare professionals.
“This is another twist that COVID-19 has given us,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Leading to the twist, data shows COVID-19 spares children of extreme symptoms unlike adults.
Now, doctors question if the virus is linked to an inflammatory illness seen in patients as young as toddlers up to young adults.
The rare infection may include a fever, rash, conjunctivitis, and sometimes enlarges lymph nodes.
The illness mirrors Kawasaki Disease, known for causing swelling and redness in blood vessels among pediatric patients.
Doctors are also seeing a toxic shock-like syndrome, showing signs of vomiting, diarrhea, and low blood pressure.
“It is entirely possible that over the next one to three weeks, we will begin to see some kids and I’m going to emphasize a few kids that may have this type of presentation,” Dr. Salazar said.
Dr. Salazar told Channel 3 there are no confirmed cases at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, but it is evaluating patients to see if they have the rare, mysterious infection.
A while ago, the U.K reported the inflammatory syndrome before New York City and Boston received cases.
The New York City Health Department reports patients experienced respiratory symptoms, with severe cases requiring respiratory and cardiac support.
Some children who showed these symptoms tested positive for COVID-19 while a larger number tested negative, but showed antibodies for the virus.
“That to me is an indication that perhaps this is not the cause of the acute infection, which is when they would be contagious, but is probably post-viral,” Dr. Salazar said.
As Dr. Salazar studies the case, he isn’t ruling out some of the children may have been asymptomatic and now have this unknown affliction.
Doctors want to emphasize these conditions are rare.
If you think your child is showing any signs, call a doctor immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.