WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Popular among celebrities, the ‘vampire facial’ has been soaring in popularity in recent years.
There’s new concern now after two people were diagnosed with HIV after receiving injections at a spa in New Mexico.
To find out more on how the procedure is done safely and correctly, Channel 3 stopped by a medical spa in West Hartford.
“What that procedure involves is drawing the patient’s blood, centrofusing it down,” said Dr. Roshni Patel, of Face Rx Medspa.
Offering smoother skin, a youthful glow, and increased collagen, Patel said the vampire facial is one of the most popular procedures at Face Rx Medspa.
“Taking out the golden serum, which is chalk full of cytokines and growth factors, and injecting it back in, micro-needling it into the skin to help rejuvenate the skin,” Patel said.
She said she was disheartened to hear two people went in for this service at a spa in New Mexico and instead, a year later, are now diagnosed with HIV.
“When we looked into the details of this, it was learned it was done by an unlicensed person whose not been trained in this procedure,” Patel said.
Health officials found issues at the spa in New Mexico with how needles were handled and disposed of.
“To do this procedure you have to be trained, certified, you have to be aware of aseptic protocols and how to do this under sterile conditions,” Patel said.
She added that if you’re interested in a vampire facial or facelift, make sure everything is wrapped and sanitary.
Also, your vial of blood never leaves the room.
“This is blood products at the end of the day, this is not just any other serum that’s being used, it is a procedure it is a medical procedure and only those who are trained an appropriately capable of adhering to sterile techniques should be doing this procedure,” Patel said.
To find a list of doctors who are certified and licensed to do a vampire facial, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.