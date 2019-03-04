(WFSB) - A 90's heartthrob has died at the age of 52.
Actor Luke Perry suffered a stroke last week and died on Monday.
His death is also sparking conversation about young people and strokes.
Perry was best known for his role in Beverly Hills 90210.
Fans across the country and the world are mourning his death and it’s also shedding light on the concerning increase of stroke doctors are seeing among younger people.
Perry’s acting career spanned decades and touched multiple generations of television viewers.
His role as bad boy Dylan MCKay in Beverly Hills 90210 made him a household name.
Perry also starred in films including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", "The Fifth Element" and "8 Seconds,” as well as the HBO prison drama "Oz."
Most recently, Perry starred in the CW series, "Riverdale."
Last Wednesday, Perry suffered what doctors called a massive stroke at his California home and was hospitalized.
Strokes have long been considered a problem of the elderly.
But doctors say strokes are increasing in younger people.
“About 15 percent of strokes happen in folks who are 50, 55 or younger, so it’s not that rare in a younger group of folks,” said Dr. Mark Alberts, Chief of Neurology at Hartford Hospital.
Doctors say that may be because risk factors for strokes such as high blood pressure and obesity are increasing in that group.
“By taking the proper medication, making the proper lifestyle choices like stopping smoking, exercising, not doing any drugs or alcohol things, like that, that can significantly reduce someone’s risk of having a stroke,” Alberts said.
Perry suffered his stroke the same day Fox announced a reboot of 90210.
A spokesperson says he died surrounded by his family and close friends.
They added that no further details about his death will be released at this time.
