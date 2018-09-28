BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Sweet candy treats, spooky costumes, blood, and gore.
Halloween is just around the corner, which means scary haunted houses and graveyard exhibits.
How young is too young for a child to be exposed to it?
Friday is opening day for Lake Compounce's Haunted Graveyard.
They just opened the exhibit at 5 p.m. and people were already there to see it
Tom Aitkenhead and his 4-year-old son John just got their Halloween fix at a Halloween costume store.
“We went to spooky town on the way home and he had a little fun there. A little scared of the zombie. Right,” said Aitkenhead.
A costume store is much tamer than a haunted house, but if your child is looking to head to a spooky, gory haunted house, what age is appropriate?
Dr. Laura Saunders with Hartford Healthcare explains.
“Early elementary school age. You need to be very cautious. Upper elementary, 5, 6, 7, 8th grade. If kids are strongly interested in this, it might be ok,” said Saunders.
But she says these exhibits aren't for everyone.
“I think it's based on temperament. You know your child. And if you know your child is someone who would be easily scared, this isn't a good idea for them. This is a subject of nightmares,” Saunders said.
If your child is interested and they want to go, Saunders suggests having a conversation with them about what's real and what's not.
“This is an exhibit and this is meant to be scary and fun. The zombies you see, images you see, the blood and gore, they are not real and are pretend. Really empathize that,” said Saunders.
If you go in and they are scared, there is usually always an exit, which she suggests taking them out.
If you child doesn't want to go, Saunders says don't force them.
For more on the Lake Compounce Haunted Graveyard, click here.
