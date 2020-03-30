HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – They say necessity is the mother of all invention and that’s proving to be true for one young local doctor who has figured out how to make hospital masks for his co-workers on a 3D printer.
Dr. Christopher Wiles, a resident at UConn and Hartford Hospital, has figured out a way to print masks on a 3D printer.
“It comes in two parts, you print on a 3D printer, place them together. There are multiple sizes to get a good fit on your face. Efficiency is unknown at this point, but I’m working with UConn Storrs to test this,” Dr. Wiles said.
Now, about 80 volunteers are chipping in to help Dr. Wiles put the masks together.
“The filter pieces take about two hours to print and the masks take about five [hours],” Dr. Wiles said.
Dr. Wiles uses a glue gun to affix droplet blocking material.
“We made 240 of these for six cents, each out of this one piece. These are phlebotomy or IV tourniquets, we are going to use these for around your head,” Dr. Wiles said.
Dr. Wiles has made more than 100 masks in the last couple of weeks and now Hartford Hospital is helping him ramp up production.
“We will be able to make 30 to 40 per day at our hospital and I’m reaching out to multiple hospitals so this is growing and again you are giving instructions for free.
If you want to help, everything you need to know is on Dr. Wiles Youtube channel, which can be found here.
Find a link to print the masks here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.