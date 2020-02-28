GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Many people are trying to get their hands on protective masks as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
The masks are flying off the shelves, but a local doctor is discussing whether they will actually protect you.
Katz Ace Hardware is just one of many stores that has completely sold out of masks.
Now, people are turning online, and the prices are astounding.
“We ran out a couple days ago. I’m hoping to get some more masks again in about a week, but we don’t even know if we’re going to be able to get them in,” said Bob Krieger, Katz Ace Hardware.
It’s the same problem at an Oakville Hardware store. An hour after it wrote a Facebook post saying the masks were in stock, the store ran out.
The N95 respirator is what people are looking for. The CDC reports the mask filters at least 95 percent of airborne particles.
While stores run out, people are turning to online sites where they’re sometimes met with astronomical prices.
Keepa, a website tracking Amazon prices, show how much sellers are demanding.
A 50-pack box cost nearly $37 on February 10. On Friday, the box was going for close to $100.
Amazon responded by saying, "There is no place for price gouging on Amazon. We are disappointed that bad actors are attempting to artificially raise prices on basic need products during a global health crisis and, in line with our long-standing policy, have recently blocked or removed tens of thousands of offers. We continue to actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policies."
The State Department of Consumer Protection told Channel 3 no one has filed a report over the price gouging, but wrote, “Any consumers who see signs of a scam, deceptive advertising, or unfair pricing are encouraged to contact our office.”
With the demand so high, Channel 3 asked Dr. Stephanie Wright to weigh in on the mask’s effectiveness.
“Wearing a mask when you have no symptoms is not going to protect you from getting a disease,” Dr. Wright said.
In reality, the interim Director of Infectious Disease at Hartford Hospital says masks are only critical for people showing symptoms.
“We want to save the masks for them to wear so that they’re not spreading to other people. We can’t do that if the masks are all bought up and gone to other people where they’re not really doing much of anything,” Dr. Wright said.
Anyone who gets their hands on the N95 masks has to get them fit tested.
Dr. Wright says it’s usually done in a healthcare setting with people who are certified and it’s according to OSHA requirements. Otherwise, it’s not properly sealed, defeating the purpose.
To hear more questions about coronavirus answered by Dr. Wright, click here.
People are in a panic for no reason. The flu kills more people each year than Coronavirus. People don’t go running around buying masks or altering their life style.
