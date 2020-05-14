HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An unsettling development for parents this week has been the emergence of an inflammatory illness that affects children.
New numbers from the state confirm Yale New Haven has four cases, while Hartford has two confirmed cases and a suspected third case.
Parents need to monitor this because just like how the majority of coronavirus cases spread from New York City, up through Fairfield County and so on, we’re seeing that again with this inflammatory illness. Doctors say Connecticut is about a week behind New York, and that’s why it’s starting to see cases now.
Doctors believe this started with a cluster of children in England, and it affected the children weeks after they got the coronavirus.
Since the younger population were some of the most asymptomatic people when it came to the virus, in many cases, it’s only when they got this inflammatory illness that they realized they actually had the coronavirus to begin with.
Doctors say the inflammatory illness goes after the heart and gastrointestinal system and for the most part, it’s still a mystery to them as to why this is happening.
“We know that we’re going to learn about why this happens and who this happens to. What we know now is that there’s likely an association with the COVID virus. We have to stay vigilant on it, but it still appears to be a relatively rare phenomenon,” said Dr. Albert Ko, of the Reopening CT Taskforce.
So, as doctors continue to research this mysterious part of the virus, parents need to be on the lookout for the following symptoms:
- High fevers that don’t respond to Tylenol or Motrin
- Rashes
- Trouble breathing
- Redness around the eyes
- Severe abdominal pain
