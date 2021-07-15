NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Local doctors are weighing in after Johnson & Johnson voluntarily recalled certain sunscreens after test samples showed they contained low levels of a chemical known to cause cancer.
Anyone who finds themselves in possession of one of the recalled products should throw it away.
The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.
The voluntary recall comes after some samples found low levels of a carcinogen, benzene.
It’s known to cause cancer with repeated exposure.
“Recalls are really there to try to totally prevent long term consequences,” said Dr. Jessica Holzer, of the University of New Haven.
Holzer, an assistant professor in health science, said it’s an ingredient not typically used in sunscreen.
Symptoms can range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels, death.
The expert says the recall is done out of an abundance of caution saying there’s no evidence yet that anyone’s been exposed.
If you’ve used any of the recalled products, Holzer says chances are you may not experience adverse effects.
“Even if your product had the benzene in it, it’s still not likely to negatively affect you because it’s just not likely to be a high enough dose to bother your body in any way,” Holzer said.
The recall does not affect the rest of the Neutrogena and Aveeno sun care line, like sunscreen lotion.
If you’ve experienced any of symptoms, reach out to your doctor and stop using the recalled product.
For more information, click here.
