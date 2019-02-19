HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a new anti-viral flu drug out on the market.
It was just approved by the FDA several months ago in the fall, and doctors say there are some pros and cons.
Most people have heard of Tamiflu, but the new drug is called Xofluza.
“It was actually developed in Japan,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief of Infectious Diseases at St. Francis Hospital.
The generic is called “Baloxavir Marboxil,” and unlike Tamiflu, it only needs to be taken once.
“It is a one-time dose only, so compliance with the drug is probably going to be better,” Wu said.
The FDA approved the new anti-viral drug several months ago in October.
Since its release, Wu said resistance to the drug was building rapidly.
“The first thing I would ask is are you able to take this drug for several days and I would usually recommend the cheaper option that has been proven if we’re not worried about the resistance,” Wu said.
He added that the new drug Xofluza is expensive.
Even with a coupon on websites like GoodRx, the new drug costs about $150, whereas Tamiflu is much more affordable with a coupon at $45.
“My opinion right now is also because of the cost itself, I think also Talmavir, which is Tamiflu, is still the preferred drug of choice at this point, but both seem to work, and one is not inferior to the other,” Wu said.
He said prevention is key with the flu, and getting vaccinated is the best way to do that.
Even though we're in the middle of flu season, it's not too late to get the shot.
To find out where you can get a flu shot, click here.
