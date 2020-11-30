WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise, a group of doctors and nurses is pushing for a pause on the state’s reopening.
The group warns hospitals could soon be overrun again and they want the governor to halt indoor dining and to close gyms.
The businesses say they’ve had to get creative just to get by as it is. In place like West Hartford, for example, restaurants had to lean heavily on outdoor seating, but they say any further restrictions could put a lot of them out of business.
“If we were closed down again, it’s really going to hurt,” said Bob Cooke, managing partner of Max’s Oyster Bar.
Restaurants and gyms continue to fight to stay open, and so far, Governor Ned Lamont has avoided shutting them back down, even as coronavirus cases rise.
A few dozen doctors and nurses are now urging Lamont to do more, including shutting down indoor dining, closing gyms, and banning all unnecessary public gatherings.
The doctors and nurses are affiliated with Yale Medical School, Yale New Haven Health, and the VA of Connecticut, but they sent a letter last week only speaking for themselves.
“We managed to survive the last shutdown largely by the race of our members,” said Erik Castiglione, owner of Viking Athletics.
Business owners says it’s been a struggle to get by with existing limits in place. Restaurants can only have 50 percent of indoor capacity and gyms can only be at 25 percent capacity.
The group of doctors say, “At the current pace, we will soon fill up all our hospital floor bed within 7-14 days and be forced to move into our post-anesthesia care units and operating rooms.”
The COIVD-19 mortality rate has been lower in the second wave, but the doctors and nurses say at that rate will go up if cases continue to rise.
A spokesperson for Lamont says Connecticut has some of the country’s toughest rules, in line with medical experts’ advice, but he is listening. His office released a statement saying, “Connecticut continues to find the right balance with an emphasis on public health, and our doctors and nurses have a place at the head of the table as we manage our way through this pandemic.”
But gyms and restaurants say this is a crucial time of year and any rollbacks in reopening could be too much.
“I have a feeling that we could see a massive drop off, and peoples saying I just can’t do this again,” Castiglione said.
The managing partner at Max's Oyster Bar says that if the state is going to take the advice of the medical workers, they should also use the state's rainy day fun to create a stimulus package for the affected businesses.
