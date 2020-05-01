BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield had to cancel countless fundraising events because of COVID-19.
They are now bringing entertainment and adoptable dogs right to your living room.
These cute pups are looking for their fur-ever home.
You can see these adoptable dogs and many others at Dog Star Rescue's first ever virtual fundraising event this weekend.
"Hopefully this will help fill the gap that we have not been able to do," said Wendy Dobrindt, the fundraiser director.
The organization operates through donations. they recently had to cancel a handful of fundraising events because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a fashion show that was cancelled, we had our puppy ...that all has been cancelled and all the fundraisers we had in the past two months and next few months have all been postponed and cancelled," Wendy said.
So they came up with this virtual telethon.
"We reached out to any contacts we had that knew bands, comedians, performers and we got a phenomenal response. We probably have 25 acts that sent in videos," Wendy said.
You can see these acts while sitting in your living room.
"If you have a smart tv, you can put it on your tv in your living room and enjoy dinner and a drink and get entertained," said Wendy.
One option of donating is calling in.
"We will have a phone bank set up with 20 volunteers all at our own houses but will be able to answer and take donations over the phone."
The telethon is on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.
You can watch it on Facebook or YouTube.
To donate online, click here.
