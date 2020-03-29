WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a major blow to small businesses all over Connecticut.
Despite the challenges, many are still finding ways to give back to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donut Crazy in West Hartford is doing what it can to give hospitals and staff a smile.
“At times it's been a nightmare and my husband always reminds me that we are all going through this together,” said Irene Luaices, owner of Donut Crazy in West Hartford.
Inside, tables and chairs are empty.
A steady stream of customers are ordering takeout or picking up donuts and coffee curbside.
The store is doing what it can to make the most of the current situation.
This weekend, the franchise started rolling out the all new Dr. Fauci donuts.
The familiar face- who is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been updating the public during White House coronavirus briefings.
“He seems to be a very nice guy, very intelligent and knowledgeable about the whole thing and he’s kind of become a hero in the whole thing,” said Steve Blanchfield of West Hartford.
The donuts are being made in honor of the doctors, nurses, first responders and others in the medical community working to keep the public safe.
For each Fauci donut purchased, a Fauci donut gets donated to a local hospital.
“I mean they’re the real heroes. So if we can brighten their day or just help a little with a donut, that’s awesome,” Luaices said.
She says the donuts have been a hit.
“When they see the Fauci donut, to bring a smile and a laugh in a time that is so serious and so depressing its really cool.”
Customers say it’s a nice tribute to those on the frontlines of this outbreak.
“They’re putting their own health and their lives on the line and I just credit all of them,” Blanchfield said.
While these times are difficult business owners and customers are reminding one another we’re in this together and this too shall pass.
“So if we can stick together, support each other. We'll get through it. We’ll get through it.”
