HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Centers for Disease control has revised its recommendations for schools, saying masked students and teachers only need to be 3 feet apart.
The announcement comes as the Biden administration is pushing for schools to reopen.
RELATED: Updated CDC guidance says 3 feet of physical distancing is safe in schools
In Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin said this should give parents confidence as the city looks to bring students back full time at the end of the month, on March 29.
He added that the CDC’s updated guideline show schools are safe and healthy.
However, the Connecticut Department of Education isn’t ready to adopt the recommendations, saying in a statement “At this time, universal mask wearing for all students and staff and maximizing physical distancing between student workstations, achieving 6 feet when feasible, remains Connecticut’s standard.”
The American Federation of Teachers is questioning science behind the CDC’s announcement.
The union said teachers want to return to the classroom, but “we are concerned this change has been driven by a lack of physical space rather than the hard science on aerosol exposure and transmission."
Meanwhile, some parents are reluctant to end remote learning, saying schools should wait for teachers, and perhaps even some parents, to be fully vaccinated.
“My biggest concern is that I think we’re still about at least a month out from being able to safely say ‘ok our staff are safe and ready to come back,” said Melissa Becce, of Hartford.
Teachers have been eligible for the vaccine since March 1, so only those in older age groups have had the chance to get a second vaccine shot.
Meanwhile, most parents are either in the group that became eligible on Friday, or are waiting for April 5.
