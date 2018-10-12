FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A number of Connecticut organizations have mobilized as part of efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Michael.
This as rescue teams continue to go door-to-door in Florida, Georgia and Alabama to look for survivors.
Hundreds of homes and boats have been destroyed.
Roughly 1.5 million homes and businesses lost power.
More volunteers from the Connecticut Chapter of the American Red Cross prepared to head down to help with relief efforts.
Friday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll be meeting with them to learn more about what he can do to support the cause.
Before that, he said he'll be stopping at Americares in Stamford.
Volunteers are helping to shelter people who lost everything.
There are also mental health professionals and logistic experts.
They all describe the devastation in the south as overwhelming.
Entire neighborhoods in the Florida Panhandle have been wiped out.
The Red Cross said it typically responds to more than 65,000 disasters per year, most of them house fires.
About 10 to 15 of those are larger scale natural disasters, like Michael.
"Our volunteers are in about 100 different evacuation centers right now starting in Florida [and] Alabama," said Mario Bruno. "They're seeing devastation all over the area but they are ready to help those in need.
To donate to Hurricane Michael relief efforts, head to the Red Cross's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.