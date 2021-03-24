ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – There are some generous people who have come to the rescue for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
The camp is a mini city when it’s up and running, so when the power goes out, the generator kicks in, but that generator has seen better days.
The generator has been keeping the camp safe during power outages for nearly 40 years, but it needs to be replaced.
Chuck Carroll of AC/DC Industrial Electric gave the generator a checkup, but his news wasn’t good.
“It needs a lot of TLC and it’s not worth fixing at this point because all the parts are very, very scarce anymore,” Carroll said.
The generator is a vital tool when needed. It keeps the water running, sanitation, the lights, freezers, and coolers going, and much more.
“You know we have kids who come here during the summer who have medical machinery, other critical items that are electronically powered,” said David Meizels.
“So, what we’re going to do for you is pull this one out of here and we’re going to replace it for you, free of charge,” Carroll said. “We have one sitting at the shop right now that we’ve taken in a trade and it’s only five-years-old and we’re going to put it in free of charge.”
That’s a $50,000 project that is being done for free with the help of ALL-Gas of Hartford, another family owned business, which is providing the necessary propane tanks and installation.
“This generator is a key piece. The value could not be overstated,” Meizels said.
There’s a lot of preparation work ahead. AC/DC hopes to get everything up and running in the next couple of weeks.
If you would like to help out, the Channel 3 Kids Camp has a wish list that can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.